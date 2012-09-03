Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
MILAN, Sept 3 Italian energy group ERG said on Monday it had completed the sale of a 20 percent stake in the ISAB refinery in Sicily to Russian oil major Lukoil for 485 million euros.
At the end of January ERG said it had agreed to sell the 20 percent stake in ISAB to Lukoil as it moved to cut its exposure to the crisis-hit sector.
It had said then that the stake was worth 400 million euros.
ERG started reducing its stake in ISAB in 2008 when it sold 49 percent of the refinery to Lukoil with an option to sell the rest within four years in one or more installments.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).