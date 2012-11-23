MILAN Nov 23 Italian energy company ERG said on Friday it had decided to withdraw from a project to build a gas storage plant in the north of Italy.

The facility is located near the town of Rivara in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna which in May was hit by a large quake and a number of aftershocks.

The Italian government has said it is opposed to the project in the wake of the earthquake.

ERG entered the project in 2008 via a partnership agreement with UK company Independent Resources.

ERG said the joint venture will change its name from ERG Rivara Storage to Rivara Gas Storage.

Italy is trying to increase its gas storage capacity to help streamline its gas transport network.