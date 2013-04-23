GENOA, Italy April 23 Italian energy group ERG is interested in the petrol distribution network oil major Royal Dutch Shell is considering selling in Italy though it is still too early to make any decision, ERG's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"It's difficult to say we're not interested. It's still too early to make any considerations," Luca Bettonte said at the company's shareholder meeting in Genoa.

Earlier in April Shell said it was considering selling some of its Italian downstream assets including its retail, aviation, and supply and distribution businesses.

ERG has a joint venture with France's Total in Italy's petrol distribution sector.

ERG Executive Deputy Chairman Alessandro Garrone told shareholders the 20 percent share buyback programme of the company was not aimed at launching any bid on capital with a view to delisting.