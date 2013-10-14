VIENNA Oct 13 Italian energy group ERG is planning to expand its geographical footprint in the wind power business by buying into Brazil and expanding in Europe after it agreed last week to exit the refining sector.

"This company must look to growth and, since we are now the biggest wind player in Italy, must try to move outside our national borders," ERG chief executive Luca Bettone said.

Presenting the group's strategy in Vienna on Saturday, Bettone said ERG planned to invest in countries and areas which had strong wind conditions and were less dependent on incentives such as South America.