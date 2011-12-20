VIENNA Dec 20 Ailing Austrian lender
Volksbanken AG has sold its 25 percent stakes in
units of insurer Victoria-Volksbanken Versicherung to majority
owner Ergo as part of a restructuring drive.
Volksbanken, Austria's fourth-biggest bank which is trying
to shrink back to financial health, gave no financial terms in a
statement on Tuesday.
Ergo, a unit of Germany's Munich Re,
will get Volksbanken's 25 percent stakes in Victoria-Volksbanken
units in Austria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and
Croatia, it said.
Ergo Austria International AG will continue to distribute
products via the Volksbanken branch network in an exclusive
agreement that runs through 2022.
Victoria-Volksbanken Versicherung's main sales partners in
central Europe have been the regional Volksbanks in the
countries where it operates. In the past year, the international
subsidiaries generated 48.5 million euros in premiums and
contributed 40 percent of Ergo Austria's international business.
In addition to the Volksbank sales channels, it also markets
products via its own agents and independent brokers.
Victoria-Volksbanken Versicherung's overall 2010 premium volume
was 269 million euros.
