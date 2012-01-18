(Follows Alerts)
Jan 18 Organic food company Annie's Inc
and helicopter maker Erickson Air-Crane Inc filed with U.S
regulators on Wednesday to add more underwriters to their
initial public offerings.
Berkeley, California-based Annie's has added William Blair &
Co, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel Nicolaus Weisel and Canaccord
Genuity as underwriters.
Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters to
the IPO.
Annie's -- which features Bernie, the "Rabbit of Approval,"
as its mascot -- had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission in December for an IPO of up to $100 million.
Annie's has applied to list its common shares on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNNY."
Portland, Oregon-based Erickson Air-Crane added Oppenheimer
& Co, Lazard Capital Markets, D.A. Davidson & Co to join Stifel
Nicolaus Weisel as its underwriters.
The company had filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange
Commission in May to raise up to $75 million.
The company has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq
under the symbol "EAC."
Erickson Air-Crane will use the proceeds from the offering
to repay debts.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)