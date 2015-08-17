BRIEF-China Distance Education Holdings announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
Aug 17 Pump and valve maker Pentair Plc said it will buy privately held fastening products maker Erico Global Co for $1.8 billion in cash, including debt.
The deal is expected to add more than 40 cents per share to 2016 adjusted earnings, Pentair said on Monday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: