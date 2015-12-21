* Shares rise as much as 8.1 pct on Apple patent deal
* Will boost Ericsson revenues, profits in 2015 and beyond
* Deal ends near year-long legal battle with Apple
* Shares rise in Nokia, which is expecting ruling in January
By Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg
STOCKHOLM, Dec 21 Swedish mobile telecom gear
maker Ericsson said it had signed a patent licence
deal with Apple Inc over technology that helps
smartphones and tablets connect to mobile networks, sending its
shares up much as 8 percent.
The deal ends a year-long dispute with Apple, one of the
biggest legal battles in mobile technology and Ericson said it
would pave the way for cooperation between the companies on
future technologies.
Ericsson had said in its filing to a U.S. district court in
January that Apple's licence to use the technology developed by
the Swedish firm had expired, and that two years of negotiations
had not led to a new deal.
Ericsson on Monday estimated overall revenue from
intellectual property rights in 2015 would hit 13 to 14 billion
crowns ($1.52-$1.64 billion) up from 9.9 billion in 2014 as a
result of the agreement.
An Apple spokesman in Europe had no immediate comment,
referring to a January statement by the firm where it said it
had deep respect for intellectual property and was willing to
pay a fair price for rights to patents.
While Ericsson did not specify exactly how much the Apple
deal would contribute to sales and earnings, UBS analysts said
in a research note it believed the deal meant a catch-up payment
of 3.6 billion crowns for 2015, including a one-off sum of 0.5
billion covering items such as legal fees.
UBS estimated the agreement would boost Ericsson's operating
profit by 13 percent in 2015 and 10 percent in 2016, providing
775 million crowns per quarter in licensing fees.
NOKIA BOOST
Ericsson Chief Intellectual Property Officer Kasim Alfalahi
said the agreement was broad, covering the latest 4G-LTE
generation of mobile technology, as well as the earlier 2G and
3G technologies.
"It means we can continue to work with Apple in areas such
as 5G radio network and optimisation of the network," Alfalahi
told Reuters, but declined to provide further financial details.
Investment bank ABG Sundal Collier said in a note to clients
it believed the deal meant Apple would be charged around 0.5
percent of its revenue on iPads and iPhones by Ericsson.
Ericsson shares were up 5.6 percent by 1227 GMT, on track
for their biggest one-day gain in 17 months.
Shares in Finland's Nokia, which by the end of January will
get an arbitration verdict over how much South Korea's Samsung
will have to pay it in patent licensing fees, rose
2.4 percent.
Ericsson's deal with Apple echoes a January 2014 patent
agreement with Samsung, which also followed a legal dispute.
Ericsson filed the complaint against Apple over mobile
technology licence payments, responding to a lawsuit filed by
the iPhone maker that month.
In a statement, Ericsson said the agreement included a cross
licence covering both companies' patents and resolved all
pending patent-infringement litigation between the companies.
Analysts had estimated that if the dispute with Apple went
Ericsson's way, the U.S. firm would have to pay it between 2-6
billion Swedish crowns annually, based on estimates of levels of
handset sales and royalty payments per phone.
Ericsson has more than 100 patent licensing agreements and
holds about 37,000 patents for mobile communication.
($1 = 8.5550 Swedish crowns)
