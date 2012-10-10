Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Oct 10 Mobile networks supplier Ericsson said on Wednesday it had won a contract to supply largest Brazilian operator Vivo with a 4G/LTE network.
The company said in a statement that it would supply and implement the network in the north and mid-western regions of Brazil, as well as the states of Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais, Bahia and Sergipe.
Ericsson said the network would feature its latest RBS 6000 multi-standard radio base stations. It said the deal was its second 4G/LTE win in Brazil. Vivo is owned by Spanish group Telefonica.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)