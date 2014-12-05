Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Dec 5 Ericsson :
* Reliance communications and ericsson sign nationwide managed services contract
* Reliance Communications has signed a seven-year full-scope managed services agreement with Ericsson to operate and manage their wireline and wireless networks across India.
* First pan-India managed services deal for Ericsson
* Covers over 150,000 km of fiber, 2G/3G/CDMA mobile network, wireline access and enterprise network in 22 telecom circles, across India including Delhi and Mumbai Link to press release: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)