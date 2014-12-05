STOCKHOLM Dec 5 Ericsson :

* Reliance communications and ericsson sign nationwide managed services contract

* Reliance Communications has signed a seven-year full-scope managed services agreement with Ericsson to operate and manage their wireline and wireless networks across India.

* First pan-India managed services deal for Ericsson

* Covers over 150,000 km of fiber, 2G/3G/CDMA mobile network, wireline access and enterprise network in 22 telecom circles, across India including Delhi and Mumbai