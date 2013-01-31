STOCKHOLM Jan 31 ERICSSON : * Says profitability in networks improved sequentially in Q4 due to higher

sales and a higher share of software sales * Says underlying business mix is expected to gradually shift towards more

capacity projects during the second half of 2013. * Says we believe that ST-ericsson's modem technology, which we originally

contributed to the jv, has a strategic value to the wireless industry * Says Q4 restructuring charges 1.7 billion sek