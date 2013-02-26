Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 26 ERICSSON : * Telstra selects Ericsson for optical network evolution * Telstra will expand the capacity of its national optical transport network with Ericsson's 100Gbps technology * Ericsson's products enable Telstra to meet growing demand for video, broadband and cloud-based services of the Networked Society Today at Mobile (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom, +4687001017)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)