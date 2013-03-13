Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM, March 13 ERICSSON : * Atlantique Telecom, part of The Etisalat Group, today announced that it has entered a five year multi-country managed services agreement with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to manage its entire mobile networks * Ericsson to manage mobile networks for Atlantique Telecom in its Western and Central African operations *
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)