STOCKHOLM, March 18 ERICSSON : * Ericsson and stmicroelectronics agree on strategic way forward for

st-Ericsson * Says once the multimode thin modem business has been fully integrated into Ericsson in Q4 the operation will be reported as a standalone segment * Says our current best estimate is that it will generate operating losses of approximately SEK 0.5 b. in Q4, 2013, primarily related to R&D expenses