STOCKHOLM, Sept 12 ERICSSON : * Azteca comunicaciones Colombia selects ericsson's ip solution * Azteca Comunicaciones Colombia selects Ericsson as its partner for Colombia's national broadband initiative * Ericsson's 4th generation IP networking solution to support high-speed broadband services to more than 397 municipalities in Colombia * Deployment includes Ericsson's SSR 8000 family of Smart Services Routers, optical transport, and Wi-Fi access points * Azteca Comunicaciones Colombia is set to deploy the country's largest and most modern fiber optics networks.