STOCKHOLM, Sept 17 ERICSSON : * Ericsson a partner for singtel's 4g/lte and network transformation *SingTel's 3G networks have been upgraded to offer 42Mbps peak speeds using dual carrier technology (DC-HSPA) to support superior mobile broadband experience * Ericsson end-to-end IP solution includes multi-standard radio-access network with RBS 6000, Evolved Packet Core and Evolved Packet Gateway on SSR 8000 Smart Services Routers in a full turnkey project * Ericsson says has now signed 88 LTE/EPC contracts in 38 countries on five continents.