Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Oct 26 ERICSSON : * Says seen a continued macroeconomic slow down and political unrest in parts
of the world, which has led to more cautious operator spending in some parts
of the world * Says will continue to proactively identify and execute additional efficiency
gains and cost reductions * Says networks sales fell primarily due to weaker sales in parts of Europe,
China, Korea and Russia as well as continued decline in cdma equipment sales * Says restructuring charges amounted to SEK 0.6 billion * Says the yoy decrease in gross margin is due to the increased global services
share as well as a higher proportion of coverage projects and network
modernization projects in Europe * Says the underlying business mix, with higher share of coverage projects than
capacity projects, is expected to prevail short-term * Says may be required to take an impairment charge on st-Ericsson if business
worsens
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)