STOCKHOLM Oct 26 ERICSSON : * Says seen a continued macroeconomic slow down and political unrest in parts

of the world, which has led to more cautious operator spending in some parts

of the world * Says will continue to proactively identify and execute additional efficiency

gains and cost reductions * Says networks sales fell primarily due to weaker sales in parts of Europe,

China, Korea and Russia as well as continued decline in cdma equipment sales * Says restructuring charges amounted to SEK 0.6 billion * Says the yoy decrease in gross margin is due to the increased global services

share as well as a higher proportion of coverage projects and network

modernization projects in Europe * Says the underlying business mix, with higher share of coverage projects than

capacity projects, is expected to prevail short-term * Says may be required to take an impairment charge on st-Ericsson if business

worsens