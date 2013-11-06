STOCKHOLM Nov 6 ERICSSON : * Says estimates that the total network equipment market will show a CAGR of

3-5% * Says telecom services is estimated to show a CAGR of 5-7% * Says telecom services is estimated to show a CAGR of 5-7%; and the market for

