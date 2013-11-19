Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Nov 19 ERICSSON : * Ericsson continues strategic partnership with China Mobile for lte * Says Ericsson will deploy LTE TDD (TD-LTE) in 15 provinces in mainland China
- these cover some 63 percent of China's population * Says Ericsson selected to provide radio access network, evolved packet core
and to upgrade and expand the installed base of core networks
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)