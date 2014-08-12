STOCKHOLM Aug 12 ERICSSON : * Vodafone India selects Ericsson to transform prepaid charging system for over

75 million subscribers * As a part of the five-year agreement, Ericsson will be replacing legacy infrastructure with its new Charging System across five new circles of Uttar Pradesh (W), Uttar Pradesh (E), Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, in addition to Mumbai and Maharashtra circles where it was already deployed