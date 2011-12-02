STOCKHOLM Dec 2 Ericsson, the
world's top supplier of mobile phone network infrastructure, is
seen enhancing its competitive advantage over rivals, but the
global downturn and pressure on the gross margin will leave the
share vulnerable to setbacks.
BUY
Ericsson is the market leader in wireless infrastructure. It
has been gaining share in recent quarters, sacrificing gross
margin to expand its operator base in Europe. This should lead
to more and higher-margin sales over the next few years.
Surging smartphone and tablet computer sales are driving
demand for mobile broadband and clogging up networks in
developed countries. Even with the macro-environment souring,
operators need to build out capacity. Spending on faster 4G
networks will pick up over the next few years.
"It is clear that Ericsson is the strongest player and is
winning in most of the segments," said Morten Imsgard, analyst
at Sydbank, who has a positive recommendation on the stock.
Rivals are struggling.
Nokia Siemens Networks is restructuring and will
shed a quarter of its workers. Alcatel-Lucent
, scaled back its profitability goal for the year.
. Analysts believe both could drop out of the
market. That would leave two big players, Ericsson and China's
Huawei and ease long-term pricing pressure.
Ericsson stock is relatively cheap. It trades on a forward
EV/EBITDA of around 5 against 5.5 for the sector, according to
Thomson Reuters Starmine Estimates, well below its long-term
historical median.
"On the positive side, there is the current valuation and I
would say this is quite a good entry point for long-term
investors," said Thomas Langer, analyst at WestLB, who said he
had a mild add recommendation on the stock.
Ericsson's strong balance sheet, focus on cost and ability
to cut R&D spend in hard times were also seen as positive
factors. Analysts saw a slow down in the key North American
market as temporary.
Ericsson shares were trading at 70.85 crowns on Friday at
1115 GMT.
SELL
Short-term there is pressure on the firm. The global macro
picture is grim, though telecoms operators are often slower than
most to cut spending.
Ericsson's gross margins are under pressure from a spike in
hardware-heavy contracts in Europe.
"The gross margins, when they are weak, they are weak, and
usually they are punished for that in a share-price
perspective," Helena Nordman-Knutson, analyst at brokerage
Pareto Ohman, said. She did not give her stock recommendation.
Gross margin fell to 35 percent in the third quarter from 39
percent a year earlier. Fourth quarter gross margin is
seasonally weak and there are few signs it will improve until
later next year when the effects of European modernization
projects begin to wash out.
Data traffic growth has not translated to higher revenues
for operators.
"I still see problems charging for the volume increases you
see in mobile broadband," said Lars Soderfjell, analyst at
Alandsbanken. "That means I really don't see operators will be
able to spend more on network equipment. I don't see it
happening in the near term -- within the next year or so."
He said at current share-price levels it was tough to be too
bearish on Ericsson. "But, it is hard to see any upside triggers
over the next 3-6 months," he said.
A significant revenue surprise would lift the shares, but
given the macro-economic climate, "I don't think that is very
likely," Soderfjell added.
Some analysts said that NSN and Alcatel-Lucent were likely
to become more aggressive not less, as they look to build up
scale in their search for long-term profitability.
Ericsson's exposure to loss-making chip joint-venture
ST-Ericsson was also seen as negative.
Of 36 analysts tracked by Thomson One Analytics, only two
had an underperform or sell recommendation. Nine had a hold on
the stock.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)