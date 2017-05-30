STOCKHOLM May 30Activist investor Cevian
Capital has bought a 5.6 percent stake in struggling mobile
telecom equipment maker Ericsson, a regulatory filing
showed Tuesday.
Ericsson shares have fallen close to 40 percent in the past
two years as the firm has been hit by a drop in spending by
telecoms firms, weak emerging markets and mounting competition
from China's Huawei and Finland's Nokia.
Cevian, founded by Swedes Christer Gardell and Lars Forberg,
bought 167,761,137 Ericsson shares, according to the filing from
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
