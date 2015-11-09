BRIEF-RR Donnelley & Sons sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Nov 9 Sweden's mobile equipment maker Ericsson and U.S. networking company Cisco Systems Inc < CSC.O> said on Monday they had agreed a business and technology partnership expected to generate revenues of $1 billion for each company by 2018.
Ericsson and Cisco said in a statement they would together offer routing, data center, networking, cloud, mobility, management and control, and global services capabilities.
"The strategic partnership will be a key driver of growth and value for the next decade, with each company benefiting from incremental revenue in calendar year 2016 and expected to ramp to $1 billion or more for each by 2018," Ericsson said in a statement.
Ericsson also said it would continue to explore further joint business opportunities with Cisco. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pinnacle Financial Partners obtains regulatory approvals to acquire BNC Bancorp
BUENOS AIRES, April 6 Canadian miner Pan American Silver is "optimistic" that it can negotiate the reopening of its Navidad mine, which was closed by officials in the Argentine province of Chubut, the company's Chairman Ross Beaty said on Thursday.