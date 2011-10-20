* Q3 core profit 6.3 billion SEK, vs forecast 5.75 bln
* Sales top forecast, networks strong
* Says economic uncertainty may affect operator spend
* Shares up 6.3 pct
(Updates shares, adds Nokia Siemens comment)
By Simon Johnson and Olof Swahnberg
STOCKHOLM, Oct 20 Forecast-topping results from
Ericsson (ERICb.ST) on Thursday showed the world's top mobile
network gear maker can still outmuscle rivals even if global
growth slows.
Smartphones and tablet computers have fuelled demand for
faster, more efficient networks, driving sales for Ericsson in
recent quarters.
Rivals, including Juniper Networks Inc , have warned
that the gloomier global economic outlook would likely make
telecom operators thriftier ahead and Ericsson was not immune to
such concerns.
"If the uncertainty continues, of course there can be
operators being more cautious, but it is too early to say,"
chief executive Hans Vestberg said.
Nokia Siemens Networks , which also reported on
Thursday, said it had already been affected.
"NSN net sales were impacted in Q3 due to the current macro
uncertainty as some operator customers placed a greater focus on
how they are spending," Nokia CFO Timo Ihamuotila told
conference call.
Ericsson's cautious outlook and a gross margin well below
forecasts failed to chill investors, who focused on strong sales
growth and Ericsson's conviction it is taking market share from
rivals.
Shares in Ericsson, which dropped sharply on Wednesday after
Juniper's comments, were up 5 percent at 1403 GMT against a 1.3
percent rise in the S&P European technology index .
"The result was better than consensus ... and sales were
better," said Mats Nystrom, analyst at SEB Enskilda. "In that
sense, there it a degree of relief that is driving the share."
Other analysts saw the falling margin as a sign Ericsson is
aggressively targeting market share, giving it a better chance
at longer-term growth at a time it is facing sharp competition
from rivals like China's Huawei .
"For Ericsson, it is a short-term loss of margins against a
long-term bigger share of the operators in Europe," said Morten
Imsgaard, analyst at Sydbank.
"In the long run, that could be the right strategy for them,
but, of course, margins will be under pressure in the fourth
quarter and going into 2012."
An acceleration of network modernisation projects in Europe,
network rollouts and a higher share of services revenue cut the
gross margin to 35 percent from an expected 37 percent.
Network modernisation -- - swapping out old base-stations
for new ones that handle 2G, 3G and 4G services -- is likely to
make up a bigger slice of business in the fourth quarter.
These projects are low margin but give Ericsson a platform
to sell more lucrative products at a later date.
STRONG NETWORK SALES
While CEO Vestberg struck a note of caution about the
future, operators continued to expand capacity in the third
quarter to unclog networks straining to cope with rising mobile
internet use driven by smartphones and tablets.
Vestberg said the fundamentals for future growth remained
sound, but added that given the economic environment, Ericsson
was in close touch with clients over their spending plans.
"That can turn quickly, so we are prepared with contingency
plans," he told Reuters Insider TV.
He said the North American market, Ericsson's single biggest
source of revenue over the last 18 months, remained strong,
though the second half of the year would see slower growth due
to consolidation and a shift to 4G from 3G.
"The underlying trends in North America are still very
good," Vestberg said. "We are not losing market share."
Earnings before interest and tax excluding joint ventures
were 6.3 billion Swedish crowns ($955 million), compared with a
forecast for 5.75 billion in a Reuters poll.
Sales were well above forecast, with the key networks unit
posting 25 percent growth.
The operating margin for the networks unit, however, fell to
13 percent from 17 percent a year earlier.
Nokia Siemens Networks posted a 6 million euro profit on
sales of 3.4 billion euros.
($1 = 6.596 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Tarmo Virki, Terhi Kinnunen, Johannes
Hellstrom and Veronica Ek; Editing by Will Waterman)