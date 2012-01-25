* Q4 core earnings 4.1 bln crowns vs forecast 7.4 bln
* Q4 sales 63.7 bln crowns vs forecast 67.2 bln
* Sees margins staying weak, customers cautious
(Adds detail, analyst comment)
By Simon Johnson
STOCKHOLM, Jan 25 World No.1 mobile gear
maker Ericsson saw its profit halve in the fourth
quarter as the global economic slowdown hit demand for new
equipment, and forecast network operators would remain cautious
on spending in the months ahead.
Telecoms operators invested heavily through most of 2011 to
upgrade networks to cope with surging data traffic from
smartphones and tablets, but a slowdown had been expected,
particularly in the United States.
Ericsson said on Wednesday it had seen some increased
caution from operators in the fourth quarter due to weak
macroeconomic conditions which hit its key network unit, where
sales fell 9 percent year-on-year.
The effects were most felt in the United States and Russia.
At the same time, the impact of lower margin contracts in
Europe continued to press on Ericsson's profitability.
"Short-term, we expect operators to continue to be cautious
with spending, reflecting factors such as macro economic and
political uncertainty," said Ericsson chief executive Hans
Vestberg.
"We will continue to execute on our strategy which means
that the business mix, with more coverage and network
modernization projects than capacity projects, will prevail
short-term."
Earnings before interest and tax, excluding the company's
loss-making joint ventures but including restructuring charges,
were 4.1 billion Swedish crowns ($605 million), missing all
forecasts in a Reuters poll, which ranged from 5.8 billion to
9.4 billion.
Sales, at 63.7 billion crowns, were also well below the
forecast of 67.2 billion, as was Ericsson's closely watched
gross margin which came in at 30.2 percent against the projected
33.7 percent.
"It is hard to find anything positive in the report," said
Robert Jakobsen, analyst at Jyske Bank. "The company has
indicated there would be a slowdown, but this is much worse than
expected."
Although core profit missed even the lowest forecast in the
poll, the worsening situation is not a complete surprise.
Ericsson had said previously that operators were becoming
more cautious and flagged it had sacrificed short-term
profitability for market share and long-term gains.
Some smaller equipment vendors, such as Juniper Networks Inc
and Acme Packet Inc, have also issued profit
warnings in recent weeks, blaming slower spending at big U.S.
carriers like Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T
.
($1 = 6.7810 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Olof Swahnberg, Christopher Jungstedt,
Veronica Ek and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Mark Potter)