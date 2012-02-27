(Adds details)
STOCKHOLM Feb 27 Ericsson, the
world's top mobile network equipment maker, said on Monday it
substantially extended its lead in the industry last year as it
sacrificed margins in exchange for expanding its client base.
Ericsson's core profit halved in the fourth quarter as it
was hit by lower margins and a slowdown in the industry.
Speaking at the technology industry's annual gathering in
Barcelona, chief executive Hans Vestberg repeated the company's
forecast that margins would remain under pressure for a couple
of quarters as low margin projects and higher services sales
dominate the business mix.
But he said Ericsson's strategy of expanding its footprint
with operators had been successful.
"Last year we were focusing on gaining market share, the
early indication right now when we have closed 2011 is that we
went from 32 percent market share to 38 percent market share in
mobile infrastructure," Vestberg said.
"That is quite a big increase in market share in one year
alone, reflecting our technology leadership, our position with
the right customers in the right markets."
Ericsson's nearest rivals in mobile networks are Nokia
Siemens Networks and China's Huawei.
Consolidating its position in the market will mean Ericsson
can cash in on the revolution in mobile telephony, driven by
smartphones and tablets that are generating huge volumes of data
traffic in networks.
"Last year we ended, if you take high data traffic
smartphones, with roughly 10 percent of subscribers having
that," Vestberg said. "It .. shows how quickly it has grown, but
also shows how much is left."
Operators will need fast, high-capacity networks to meet the
demand for data, mainly video, over the next few years. They
will also need new ways to charge and interact with customers as
they use their mobiles to perform a range of activities from
shopping to money transfer.
That means new networks, upgrades of existing infrastructure
and demand for new billing systems and services.
On Monday, Ericsson launched a slew of new products to
support operators in optimizing networks and offering new
services, like money transfer, to clients.
Ericsson estimates that there will be around 5 billion
mobile broadband subscribers by 2016, up from around 1 billion
today. There will also be around five times as many smartphone
users generating about 10 times the level of today's data
traffic.
Ericsson's shares were down 2.44 percent at 66.05 crowns at
1227 GMT, underperforming a 1.83 percent decline in European
tech stocks.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)