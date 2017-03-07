UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds analyst comment, background)
March 7 Swedish mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson on Tuesday said private equity firm Francisco Partners will invest $200 million for a 16.7 percent stake in its iconectiv subsidiary, valuing the business at around $1.2 billion.
* Ericsson said iconectiv, part of its media segment, is built on assets from Telcordia, which Ericsson acquired in 2012 for $1.15 billion.
* iconectiv is based in the United States, has around 560 employees and sells services such as number portability to telecom operators, an Ericsson spokesman said.
* "Having a U.S. partner as co-owner strengthens our ability to further grow iconectiv's business and create value in a dynamic market," Per Borgklint, head of Ericsson's media segment, said in a statement.
* "This move both shows some value creation while also reducing the risk for Ericsson iconectiv to lose out the important U.S. number portability deal," said Handelsbanken analyst Daniel Djurberg.
* Ericsson's media segment stands for around 5 percent of Ericsson's total sales, which were 223 billion Swedish crowns ($24.7 billion)in 2016.
* Ericsson said private equity firm Francisco Partners will invest $200 million to acquire a 16.7 pct ownership at an implied total valuation of iconectiv of approximately $1.20 billion.
* Ericsson said the $200 million will be transferred to Ericsson as a dividend, which it expects to receive in Q3 2017.
* Ericsson said the transaction has no material impact on Ericsson group income. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0085 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources