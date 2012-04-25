* Q1 profit 2.8 billion Swedish crowns vs poll 2.5 bln
* Gross margin tops forecasts, sales lag
* Says operators still cautious
* Shares up 1.6 percent
(Adds CEO, fresh analyst comment)
By Simon Johnson
STOCKHOLM, April 25 World number one mobile
network gear maker Ericsson beat expectations for
earnings and margins in the first quarter raising hopes that
recent market weakness has bottomed out.
The telecoms equipment market recovered strongly in 2011 as
operators invested to catch up with a surge in traffic from
smartphones and tablets, but the final quarter saw renewed
concern about global growth and, for Ericsson, a shift in
business that cut deeply into margins.
With global economic growth likely to be modest this year
and with the company saying that low margin projects would
continue to dominate, analysts had fretted Ericsson was facing
an extended downturn.
First-quarter results brought some relief for Ericsson,
which is double the size of its nearest competitors - China's
Huawei and Nokia Siemens Networks - in market
share.
"Gross margins... surprised positively well ahead of
consensus, so the nice beat on the gross margin is the key take
away here I think as people were fearing that the low trend set
in Q4 last year would continue," said Alexandre Peterc, analyst
at brokerage Exane BNP Paribas.
Ericsson's underlying earnings before interest and tax
reached 2.8 billion crowns ($416 million) excluding loss-making
joint ventures but including restructuring charges.
That was down 56 percent on the year before but topped a
mean forecast of 2.5 billion in a Reuters poll.
The group's gross margin rose to 33.3 percent in the quarter
from 30.2 percent in the final three months of 2011, a trend the
company pinned on seasonal effects, a greater share of
higher-margin capacity expansion projects and a smaller share of
lower-margin services business.
Greger Johansson, analyst at Redeye said that analysts would
probably revise up forecasts for the gross margin for the rest
of the year.
"I think the Q1 report was kind of a relief. You don't have
to expect anything worse going forward," he said.
Ericsson shares were up 1.6 percent at 64.45 crowns at 1142
GMT, in line with a 1.6 percent rise in European technology
stocks.
TOUGH ENVIRONMENT
While there were positive signs on the gross margin, sales
in the key networks unit were down 18 percent. Total sales were
51.0 billion crowns, versus a forecast of 52.9 billion.
Ericsson said operators remained cautious due to the
macroeconomic environment.
Ericsson's caution chimed with that of rivals Huawei and
Nokia Siemens Networks which have warned the soft global
economic outlook could prompt telecom carriers to cut
investments.
In the medium to longer term, however, the outlook is more
positive. Hardware heavy, modernization projects should start to
wash out of results after this year, helping margins, and
Ericsson hinted at a pick up in the key North American market
after six months of slack demand.
"I don't see the cautious operators there," Ericsson Chief
Executive Hans Vestberg said.
Furthermore, growth in smartphones and tablets will drive
investment in capacity while new 4G networks across much of the
world and a wave of network upgrades in Europe is expected in
the next couple of years.
Having gained market share in Europe in 2011 at the expense
of margins, Ericsson is a good position to capitalise on a
recovery in spending in the region.
"We see the lukewarm reaction of the stock as an opportunity
to get involved and expect positive earnings momentum this year,
as well as elements of our longer term thesis (good growth,
margin expansion) to start playing out by year end," Sanford
Bernstein analyst Pierre Ferragu wrote in a note.
($1=6.7368 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg;
Editing by David Holmes and Mike Nesbit)