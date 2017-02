STOCKHOLM Oct 20 Ericsson (ERICb.ST), the world's biggest mobile network gear maker, posted core profit well above expectations on Thursday but said economic uncertainty meant telecoms operators might rein in future spending.

Ericsson's earnings before interest and tax excluding joint ventures were 6.3 billion Swedish crowns ($955 million) versus an average forecast of 5.75 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

However, the important gross margin was 35 percent versus an expected 37.0 percent. ($1 = 6.596 Swedish Crowns)