STOCKHOLM Oct 9 Telecoms gear maker Ericsson said on Tuesday it was looking at every option regarding the future of its loss-making chip-making joint venture ST-Ericsson.

Parents Ericsson and STMicroelectronics said earlier in the day they were working with an external advisor to determine the best course for ST-Ericsson.

"We are looking at all possible solutions," Ola Rembe, head of media relations for Ericsson, said.

(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)