Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Repeats to additional news alert with no changes to text)
STOCKHOLM Oct 26 Telecom gear maker Ericsson reported a smaller than expected fall in third-quarter core profit on Friday and said it would cut costs to protect its business during the global slowdown.
Earnings before interest and tax, excluding the company's loss-making joint ventures, but including restructuring charges, were 3.7 billion Swedish crowns ($552 million) versus a mean forecast of 3.4 billion in a Reuters poll.
Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 54.6 billion crowns against a forecast of 55.3 billion. The gross margin was 30.4 percent against a forecast of 31.7 percent. ($1 = 6.6998 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)