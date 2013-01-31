STOCKHOLM Jan 31 Mobile telecom gear maker
Ericsson reported a bigger than expected rise in
fourth quarter core profit on Thursday as pressure on margins
eased and its core networks business performed well in North
America.
Earnings before interest and tax, excluding the company's
joint ventures, but including restructuring charges, rose to 4.8
billion Swedish crowns from 4.1 billion to beat a mean forecast
of 4.3 billion in a Reuters poll.
Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network
equipment maker, were 66.9 billion crowns against a forecast of
65.3 billion. The gross margin was 31.1 percent against a
forecast of 30.1 percent.