Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Repeats without changes to additional alert)
STOCKHOLM, April 23 Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson posted sales and first-quarter operating profit below expectations on Wednesday but said recent contracts won by the group would lift sales in the second half of the year.
Earnings before interest and tax were 2.6 billion Swedish crowns ($395 million) compared to 2.1 billion in the year-ago quarter, missing a mean forecast of 3.5 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 47.5 billion crowns against a forecast of 51.8 billion. The gross margin was 36.5 percent against a mean forecast of 34.0 percent.
Link to full report: r.reuters.com/wyz68v ($1 = 6.5855 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)