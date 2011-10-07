NEW DELHI Oct 7 Ericsson (ERICb.ST), the world's top telecoms gear maker, said on Friday it has signed India's first-ever equipment contract for a wireless broadband network based on fourth-generation TD-LTE technology.

Ericsson did not give the name of the customer or financial details.

The company will hold a news conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, which will be jointly addressed by the president of its India unit and the customer, Ericsson's India unit said in a media invite.

Several companies including India's Reliance Industries , U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm and Indian mobile market leader Bharti Airtel won wireless broadband spectrum in a state auction last year, but are yet to launch services. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)