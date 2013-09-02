Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM, Sept 2 Global number one mobile network infrastructure firm Ericsson said on Monday it would build three new data centres over the next five years at a cost of around 7 billion Swedish crowns ($1.05 billion).
Ericsson said it would build two data centres in Sweden and one in Canada.
Ericsson CEO Hans Vestberg said 5 billion of the investment would be made in Sweden. ($1 = 6.6381 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)