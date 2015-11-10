STOCKHOLM Nov 10 Swedish mobile network equipment and services group Ericsson slightly cut its outlook for market growth in the coming years on Tuesday.

The world's biggest mobile network gear maker said in a statement ahead of its capital markets day that it expected an average annual growth of 2 to 4 percent for its total market in the years 2014-2018.

For its mainstay networks business, it saw 1 to 3 percent average annual growth, and 3 to 5 percent for telecom services, whereas support solutions were seen growing 7 to 9 percent.

In its previous market outlook, issued a year ago, Ericsson forecast 3 to 5 percent total market growth per year in the 2013-2017 period. It also forecast average annual network equipment market growth of 2 to 4 percent, telecom services market growth of 4 to 6 percent, and support solutions market growth of 7 to 9 percent.

Ericsson said sales in areas it targets for growth, such as IP routing and cloud computing, were 45 billion Swedish crowns ($5.2 billion) in the year through Sep 30, up from 35 billion in the year-ago period, the first time Ericsson has given an exact sales figure for its growth areas.

($1 = 8.6882 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg)