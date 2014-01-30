STOCKHOLM Jan 29 Ericsson Chief
Executive Hans Vestberg said on Thursday he has no plans to
leave the company following a media report that he was a
candidate to take the helm at U.S. software firm Microsoft
.
"I am committed to Ericsson," Vestberg told Reuters after
the world's biggest mobile network equipment maker reported
lower sales and profits than expected in the fourth quarter, but
improved underlying profitability.
"I plan to continue as CEO at Ericsson as long as I have the
support I need, that is to say from the board etcetera."
"I guess that answers the question of where I'm going, and
that is staying with Ericsson."
Bloomberg reported earlier this month that the 48-year-old
Vestberg was a candidate to succeed outgoing Microsoft CEO Steve
Ballmer, citing sources, though it later reported Vestberg had
told Ericsson's board he had no intention of leaving.