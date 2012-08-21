* Liberty unit's technology can locate emergency callers
By Nate Raymond
Aug 21 A unit of Liberty Media Corp can
proceed with its lawsuit against Ericsson, Qualcomm
Inc and Alcatel-Lucent SA that accuses the
three manufacturers of conspiring to exclude Liberty's
positioning technology from being adopted in 4G mobile phones, a
judge decided on Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge Robert Kelly in Philadelphia wrote that
TruePosition Inc's allegations of an illegal conspiracy "are
plausible when viewed in context and as a whole".
TruePosition is a Liberty Media subsidiary that sells
technology to assist carriers in locating mobile phones when
someone calls the U.S. emergency number 911.
The company accused Ericsson, Qualcomm and Alcatel-Lucent of
hijacking the organizations that set global standards for what
technologies would be included in LTE 4G networks.
"Ericsson is in the process of reviewing the judge's
opinion," said Kathy Egan, a spokeswoman for the company. "We
have no additional comment at this time."
Roger Brooks, a lawyer for Qualcomm, said it was
"unfortunate we will go through the expense of discovery, but we
intend to prove there wasn't any conspiracy and isn't any
substance to the complaint."
Charlie Guyer, a spokesman for Alcatel-Lucent, said it was
company policy not to comment on pending litigation.
A spokesman for TruePosition had no immediate comment.
TruePosition filed the lawsuit in June 2011, citing what it
called violations of federal antitrust laws. The lawsuit accused
the companies of seeking to block TruePosition's technology from
being adopted in the future LTE 4G wireless networks to gain an
advantage for their own location technologies.
In January, Kelly dismissed an earlier version of the
lawsuit but allowed TruePosition to file an amended complaint.
In his decision on Tuesday, Kelly said TruePosition had
failed to establish direct evidence of an agreement to prevent
standardization of its technologies. But the judge said
TruePosition had adequately claimed circumstantial evidence.
The case is TruePosition, Inc. V. LM Ericsson Telephony
Company, et al., U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of
Pennsylvania, 11-cv-04574