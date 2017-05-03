STOCKHOLM May 3 Credit rating firm Moody's
downgraded mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson to
non-investment grade on Wednesday, citing a sluggish outlook for
earnings and cash flow in 2017 and 2018, sending its share more
than 2 percent lower.
Facing shrinking markets, tough competition, restructuring
costs and provisions, Ericsson reported a quarterly operating
loss of 12.3 billion crowns ($1.39 bln) last month, and said it
would intensify efforts to cut costs.
Moody's said the Swedish firm's declining operating cash
flow and restructuring charges were likely to continue to erode
Ericsson's key credit metrics over the coming years.
It cut its credit rating to Ba1, a rating below investment
grade and often called junk status in market parlance, which
means obligations are "judged to be speculative and are subject
to substantial credit risk".
Ericsson shares were down 2.4 percent by 1038 GMT,
underperforming a 0.8 percent dip in the European technology
index.
"It's interesting that Moody's cuts to non-investment grade
despite the fact that Ericsson has net cash, it must mean that
Moody's has a poor view for Ericsson's earnings going forward,"
said Inge Heydorn, fund manager at Sentat Asset Management which
has a short position in Ericsson shares.
An Ericsson spokesman said the firm did not expect the
downgrade to have any impact on costs for corporate bonds and
loans that it currently has.
Ericsson Chief Financial Officer Carl Mellander told Reuters
in January that concern over its credit rating was one of the
factors behind its decision to cut its 2016 dividend by 73
percent and that maintaining an investment grade rating was
important for the company.
Credit rating firm Fitch also downgraded Ericsson last week,
to 'BBB' with a negative outlook, a rating that is still
investment grade.
In October last year, Moody's cut Ericsson's rating to Baa3,
and said it was on review for further downgrade.
