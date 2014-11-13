* Ericsson sees slightly slower growth in main markets

* Says to cut costs by 9 bln SEK with full effect in 2017

* Shares rise more than 3 pct (Adds comments from CEO, analyst, background, shares)

By Olof Swahnberg and Helena Soderpalm

STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 Telecom equipment and services group Ericsson plans to cut 9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.2 billion) of costs a year, including reducing staff, to help it cope with weaker growth prospects for its markets, it said on Thursday.

Shares in the Swedish company rose more than 3 percent after it said it expected to feel the full benefit of the savings from 2017. It said the costs of the restructuring would be around 3-4 billion crowns, and that it would include streamlining its product portfolio and making improvements to its supply chain.

It did not say how many jobs it planned to cut. The company employs around 118,000 people worldwide.

Ericsson has already made several rounds of cutbacks as it battles mixed market conditions and competition from rivals such as China's Huawei, Finland's Nokia, and Alcatel-Lucent

While its North American market is slowing with operators such as Verizon and AT&T tempering their spending and Europe remains sluggish, Ericsson is growing sales faster in China, India and the Middle East.

The group predicted total market growth of 3-5 percent from 2013-2017, its first stab at a forecast for those dates.

It saw the network equipment market growing 2-4 percent in 2013-2017, telecom services increasing 4-6 percent and support solutions rising 7-9 percent.

The ranges for these three business segments were 1-2 percentage points lower than its forecast last year for 2012-2016, although Morgan Stanley analysts said they were better than had been feared.

"There are some minor adjustments but roughly that is what we are seeing in U.S. dollars," Ericsson Chief Executive Hans Vestberg told an investor conference. "And of course, our ambition is to grow faster than that."

Networks make up the bulk of Ericsson's business and over half of group sales, but a rapid expansion in services has increased that business's share of sales to over 40 percent and helped the company to outperform the wider market.

Ericsson's underlying revenues grew 7 percent a year in U.S. dollars from 2010-2013, beating market growth of 4 percent.

(1 US dollar = 7.4218 Swedish crown) (Editing by Mark Potter)