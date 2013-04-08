Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
STOCKHOLM, April 8 ERICSSON's Ove Anebygd, Vice President and Head of TV: * Says purchase price for Mediaroom IPTV business within the range of the $99
million to $234 million paid in two previous acquisitions in the sector
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.