Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM, July 17 Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson posted second-quarter sales and operating profit above market expectations on Friday as business stabilised in North America.
Operating profit was 3.6 billion Swedish crowns ($422 million) compared to 4.0 billion in the year-ago quarter and above a mean forecast of 2.8 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 60.7 billion crowns, above a forecast of 58.6 billion. The gross margin was 33.2 percent against a mean forecast of 34.7 percent. ($1 = 8.5387 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)