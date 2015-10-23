STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson posted third-quarter sales and operating profit below market expectations on Friday, weighed down by its key networks unit.

Operating profit was 5.1 billion Swedish crowns ($604 million) compared to 3.9 billion in the year-ago quarter and below a mean forecast of 5.4 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 59.2 billion crowns, below a forecast of 60.9 billion. The gross margin was 33.9 percent against a mean forecast of 34.9 percent.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.4446 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)