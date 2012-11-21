STOCKHOLM Nov 21 Ericsson : * Says mobile data traffic doubled between Q3 2011 and Q3 2012, and is expected

to grow 12 times between 2012 and 2018, driven mainly by video * Says total mobile subscriptions are expected to reach 6.6 billion in 2012 and

9.3 billion in 2018 * Says there were an additional 13 million LTE subscriptions in Q3 2012, and

numbers are predicted to reach 1.6 billion by 2018