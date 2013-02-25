STOCKHOLM Feb 25 ERICSSON : * Ericsson and Telstra partner to enhance and expand LTE innovation * Says Telstra and Ericsson agree to extend strategic partnership to deliver world-class LTE experience for Telstra users and expand Telstra's LTE network across Australia * Says partnership also includes the implementation of a program of advanced technology trials - of LTE-Advanced Carrier Aggregation, LTE heterogeneous networks and LTE Broadcast