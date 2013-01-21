ADDIS ABABA Jan 21 Dissident Eritrean troops
laying siege to the Red Sea state's Ministry of Information
forced the director of state television on Monday to demand
on-air the release of all political prisoners, a senior
intelligence source said.
The United Nations last year estimated that 5,000-10,000
political prisoners were being held in the secretive Horn of
Africa country, which is accused by human rights groups of
carrying out torture and summary executions.
"The soldiers have forced him to speak on state TV, to say
the Eritrean government should release all political prisoners,"
the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
(Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Kevin Liffey)