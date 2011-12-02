* Original draft would have banned mining investment
* Eritrea president invited to address council on Monday
* UN says Eritrea supports Somali Islamists, Asmara denies
By Patrick Worsnip
UNITED NATIONS, Dec 2 A resolution tightening
sanctions on Eritrea, expected to be passed by the U.N.
Security Council next week, has been watered down and no longer
bans investment in the country's promising mining sector.
In an unusual arrangement, Eritrean President Isaias
Afewerki has been invited to address the council on Monday
morning but not to take part in a session in the afternoon
scheduled to pass the resolution, diplomats said on Friday.
But there were conflicting reports on whether Isaias got a
U.S. visa to come to New York. It was unclear whether he would
attend the council on Monday or whether the debate and vote on
the resolution would be held then or later in the week.
The original draft of the resolution, circulated by Gabon
in October, would have banned foreign firms from investing in
Eritrea's mining industry, outlawed imports of its minerals and
sought to block payment of a tax Eritrea puts on remittances
from its nationals abroad.
The measures add to existing sanctions, including an arms
embargo, passed against the Horn of Africa state two years ago
in retaliation for its alleged support of Islamist rebels in
Somalia. Eritrea denies the allegation.
The latest version of the text, obtained by Reuters, simply
requires countries to make their companies involved in mining
in Eritrea exercise "vigilance" to ensure funds derived from
the sector are not used to destabilize the region.
On remittances, the draft calls on states to act to ensure
Eritrea ceases "using extortion, threats of violence, fraud and
other illicit means to collect taxes outside of Eritrea from
its nationals." It also "condemns" Eritrea for using a
remittance tax to fund mischief in the Horn of Africa.
Eritrea is seen to be on the brink of a minerals boom that
could revive its struggling economy, while remittances it gets
from its large diaspora in the West and Middle East are its
biggest source of foreign exchange.
The country's most advanced mining project, Bisha, believed
to contain gold, copper and zinc, is run by Canada's Nevsun
Resources Ltd (NSU.TO). Earlier this year, Eritrea granted
Australia's Chalice Gold Mines (CHN.AX) two new exploration
licenses in a nearby location.
SUPPORT TO ARMED GROUPS
The push for fresh sanctions follows a report by a U.N.
monitoring group in July that found Eritrea continued to
provide political, financial, training and logistical support
to al Shabaab and other armed groups in Somalia.
Eritrea's U.N. Ambassador Araya Desta told Reuters the
allegations were "ridiculous" and the draft resolution
"outrageous."
The Inter Governmental Authority on Development, or IGAD,
which groups seven East African states, called in July for more
sanctions to hit the Eritrean mining sector and remittances.
Diplomats said Russia and China opposed such sanctions and
that some European countries and the United States also felt
the original draft was too tough and could penalize the
Eritrean people.
Eritrea has blamed its rival Ethiopia, from which it split
away in 1993, for the sanctions drive.
Eritrea asked in October that Isaias be allowed to address
the council to express his opposition to sanctions. The
15-nation body has been discussing the request since then and
finally issued an invitation this week.
Asmara responded that Monday was too soon and requested a
delay. Diplomats told Reuters the United States wanted the
meeting to go ahead on Monday but China, Russia and South
Africa were proposing a two-day delay to allow Isaias to come.
Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told reporters Moscow
still had reservations about aspects of the resolution but he
did not suggest it would not go through.
Diplomats said officials from other countries in the region
that are not on the council - possibly including Ethiopia,
Kenya, Uganda and Djibouti - were also expected to address the
council on the issue next week.
(Additional reporting by Louis Charbonneau at the United
Nations and Aaron Maasho in Addis Ababa; Editing by John
O'Callaghan)