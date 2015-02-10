BRIEF-Skypeople Fruit Juice files for non timely 10-K
* Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc - Anticipate that will report net revenues decreased from $80.9 million in 2015 to $34.4 million in 2016 - SEC filing
Feb 10 Audit firm Ernst & Young LLP said Denise Hummel joined as a principal in its human capital practice.
Hummel was formerly the CEO and founder of Universal Consensus, which was bought by Ernst & Young, where she consulted for corporations and government organizations such as the U.S. State Department and the Pentagon. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
* Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc - Anticipate that will report net revenues decreased from $80.9 million in 2015 to $34.4 million in 2016 - SEC filing
* Shell India unit head says aims to double Hazira LNG plant capacity to 10 mln t/ year Further company coverage: