Oct 6 Former U.S. SEC executive Gregg Berman has joined Ernst & Young LLP's Financial Services Organization (FSO) as a principal focusing on market risk and data analytics.

Berman was an associate director in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's trading and markets division.

At the SEC, he first distinguished himself for his work in analyzing the causes of the "flash crash" on May 6, 2010.

He also led the charge for implementing the SEC's Market Information Data Analytics System, or MIDAS, which collects time-stamped records down to the microsecond from the same proprietary stock feeds used by high-speed trading firms. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)