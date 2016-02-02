(Corrects company name in headline to "Ernst & Young" from
"Ernest & Young")
Feb 2 Ernst & Young LLP said it had hired a team
from BCRS Associates LLC, including co-founders John Cook and
Joe Bulger, to strengthen its private client services tax
practice.
Four executive directors, John Cao, Joseph Fuschetto,
William Rabetz and Andrew Vinciguerra, have also joined E&Y from
BCRS, Susan Sugg-Nuccio, a spokeswoman for the accounting
services firm, said in an email.
Stuart Schlesinger, a founding member of BCRS, has stayed on
in a consulting capacity, she said.
